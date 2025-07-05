Next Article

Entertainment • Jul 05, 2025 Friday Talkies announces epic Chola Empire film

Friday Talkies, an Australian production house, is teaming up with Indian talent for their debut co-production, a film about the Chola Empire's maritime expeditions.

The film reimagines a lost Chola ship from the 10th century landing in Australia and setting up an outpost—a creative blend of real history and fantasy.