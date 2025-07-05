Next Article
Jul 05, 2025
Friday Talkies announces epic Chola Empire film
Friday Talkies, an Australian production house, is teaming up with Indian talent for their debut co-production, a film about the Chola Empire's maritime expeditions.
The film reimagines a lost Chola ship from the 10th century landing in Australia and setting up an outpost—a creative blend of real history and fantasy.
TL;DR
Indigenous Australian actor Aaron Fa'Aoso adds local authenticity
This project brings together diverse voices: Mumbai's Ankita Kukreti stars in a pivotal female lead role, while Indigenous Australian actor Aaron Fa'Aoso adds local authenticity.
With cross-cultural storytelling and a fresh take on global history, the film aims to spark curiosity about lesser-known connections between India and Australia.