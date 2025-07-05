Next Article

Entertainment • Jul 05, 2025 Vijay Sethupathi apologizes over son's film controversy

At the premiere of his son Surya's debut film Phoenix, Vijay Sethupathi addressed the buzz about requests to take down videos related to the movie.

He clarified it might have happened "unknowingly or by someone else" and apologized for any upset caused, adding, "I hope Phoenix will do well in theaters."