Entertainment • Jul 05, 2025
Vijay Sethupathi apologizes over son's film controversy
At the premiere of his son Surya's debut film Phoenix, Vijay Sethupathi addressed the buzz about requests to take down videos related to the movie.
He clarified it might have happened "unknowingly or by someone else" and apologized for any upset caused, adding, "I hope Phoenix will do well in theaters."
TL;DR
'Phoenix' already getting positive reviews
Phoenix got a big boost when superstar Thalapathy Vijay watched it privately and shared positive feedback online. Surya thanked him on social media for the encouragement.
Directed by Anal Arasu and featuring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Devadarshini, Phoenix is already earning some good reviews.