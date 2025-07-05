Next Article
'Vash 2' teaser unveils Janki Bodiwala's shocking new look
The teaser for "Vash Level 2" just dropped, and it's giving major chills with Janki Bodiwala's eerie new look.
Directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, the sequel hints at even darker twists ahead.
The Instagram teaser came with a haunting line: "The darkness never left... it just found a new way in."
Original cast returns; movie hits theaters on August 27, 2025
Before the teaser, fans were already buzzing over the first-look poster—a faceless figure with a creepy smile teased the movie's return and its August 27, 2025 release date.
The original cast is back too, including Hiten Kumar and Hitu Kanodia.
Actor Manasi Parekh summed up the excitement on Instagram with a cheerful "Wohooooo."