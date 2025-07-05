Next Article

Entertainment • Jul 05, 2025 'Vash 2' teaser unveils Janki Bodiwala's shocking new look

The teaser for "Vash Level 2" just dropped, and it's giving major chills with Janki Bodiwala's eerie new look.

Directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, the sequel hints at even darker twists ahead.

The Instagram teaser came with a haunting line: "The darkness never left... it just found a new way in."