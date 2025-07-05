Next Article
Meet Habubu: AI doll set to enter Bigg Boss 19
Bigg Boss is shaking things up for its August 2025 season—there's talk that Habubu, a popular AI doll from the UAE, might be joining as a contestant alongside 16 humans.
If this happens, it'll be the first time any Bigg Boss franchise features an AI housemate, and fans in the UAE are especially excited.
'Habubu' could bring fresh twists to reality show
Habubu isn't just techy—she chats in seven languages (including Hindi), recognizes emotions, and holds real conversations.
Her gold mask and traditional Arabic dress give her a unique style that blends local culture with global appeal.
Already a hit on TikTok and Instagram as a virtual friend, she could bring a fresh twist to the show's "Rewind" theme and reality TV itself.