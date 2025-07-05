Next Article

Entertainment • Jul 05, 2025 Meet Habubu: AI doll set to enter Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss is shaking things up for its August 2025 season—there's talk that Habubu, a popular AI doll from the UAE, might be joining as a contestant alongside 16 humans.

If this happens, it'll be the first time any Bigg Boss franchise features an AI housemate, and fans in the UAE are especially excited.