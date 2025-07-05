'3BHK' Day 1 box office collection: A promising start

TL;DR

Family drama in a middle-class setting

3BHK reunites Sarathkumar and Devyani as parents, with Siddharth and Meethu Ragunath as their kids. Newcomer Chaithra Achar joins the cast too.

The movie's visuals come from Dinesh Krishnan B and Jithin Stanislaus, with music by Amrit Ramnath (son of Bombay Jayashri). It's edited by Ganesh Siva and designed by Vinoth Rajkumar N.

The film is currently in theaters; no word yet on its OTT release.