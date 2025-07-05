Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 05, 2025
'3BHK' Day 1 box office collection: A promising start
Siddharth and Sarathkumar's new Tamil-Telugu family drama, 3BHK, hit theaters on July 4 and pulled in a solid ₹1 crore on its opening day.
Directed by Sri Ganesh, the film follows a middle-class family chasing their dream of owning a home while dealing with money troubles—a story that hits close to home for many.
TL;DR
Family drama in a middle-class setting
3BHK reunites Sarathkumar and Devyani as parents, with Siddharth and Meethu Ragunath as their kids. Newcomer Chaithra Achar joins the cast too.
The movie's visuals come from Dinesh Krishnan B and Jithin Stanislaus, with music by Amrit Ramnath (son of Bombay Jayashri). It's edited by Ganesh Siva and designed by Vinoth Rajkumar N.
The film is currently in theaters; no word yet on its OTT release.