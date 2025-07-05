Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 05, 2025
Inside Trisha Krishnan's lavish Chennai residence
Trisha Krishnan, one of South cinema's top stars, has a gorgeous Chennai home that really shows off her artistic style.
The space blends modern touches—like glass and sleek furniture—with classic South Indian architecture, making it feel both fresh and timeless.
TL;DR
Trisha's Chennai house is reportedly worth around ₹10 crore
Her Chennai house is reportedly worth around ₹10 crore, while her Hyderabad bungalow comes in at about ₹6 crore.
The actress also owns a bungalow in Hyderabad
Besides her main residence, Trisha's Hyderabad bungalow features designer bedrooms, grand hallways, and lush gardens.
Both homes reflect her love for elegant interiors and give her a peaceful retreat from the film world.