Inside Trisha Krishnan's lavish Chennai residence

Her Chennai house is reportedly worth around ₹10 crore, while her Hyderabad bungalow comes in at about ₹6 crore.

Besides her main residence, Trisha's Hyderabad bungalow features designer bedrooms, grand hallways, and lush gardens.

Both homes reflect her love for elegant interiors and give her a peaceful retreat from the film world.