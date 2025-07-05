'Metro In Dino' struggles on opening day

TL;DR

Film's overall occupancy was just 18%

The movie saw just 18% overall occupancy, with night shows doing best at 31%. Morning shows were pretty empty, but big cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru showed up in better numbers.

Despite low advance booking predictions (₹50-60 lakh) and mixed early reactions, the real test for this multi-starrer—featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, and more—will be how it holds up over the weekend.