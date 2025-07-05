Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 05, 2025
'Metro In Dino' struggles on opening day
Anurag Basu's "Metro... In Dino," the spiritual sequel to "Life In A Metro," had a quiet start at the box office, pulling in ₹3.35 crore on its first day.
While that's not huge, it's still a step up from the original film's opening numbers.
TL;DR
Film's overall occupancy was just 18%
The movie saw just 18% overall occupancy, with night shows doing best at 31%. Morning shows were pretty empty, but big cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru showed up in better numbers.
Despite low advance booking predictions (₹50-60 lakh) and mixed early reactions, the real test for this multi-starrer—featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, and more—will be how it holds up over the weekend.