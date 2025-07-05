Next Article
'Bha Bha Ba' teaser unveils chaotic comedy ride
The teaser for Malayalam film Bha Bha Ba just dropped, showing off a world full of quirky characters and over-the-top rivalries.
With Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Dhyan Sreenivasan leading the cast, the film looks set to deliver plenty of laughs.
'Everybody in this world is a bit crazy'
Opening with "Everybody in this world is a bit crazy," the teaser hints at wild antics ahead—especially from Dileep's character, marking his big return after some recent misses.
The film also features Redin Kingsley, Sandy Master, Balu Varghese, Siddharth Bharathan, Baiju Santhosh, and Saranya Ponvannan—promising a packed comedy entertainer for fans.