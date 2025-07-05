Abhishek Bachchan unfazed by social media amid divorce rumours

TL;DR

Speculation about Abhishek, Aishwarya's marriage

Rumors about trouble between Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai have been swirling for a while—especially after they started showing up at big events separately and Aishwarya posted birthday photos of their daughter without the rest of the Bachchan family.

Despite all this talk, neither has addressed it publicly.

'People should deal with their own conscience...'

Abhishek has admitted that online trolling and fake stories can sting because he wants to protect his family.

Still, he avoids clarifying rumors since it often makes things messier.

For him, people spreading negativity should deal with their own conscience—he'd rather focus on work and keeping his private life private.