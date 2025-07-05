Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 05, 2025
Netflix The Sandman Season 2: Comprehensive guide
The Sandman Season 2 is here, but with a twist—episodes are rolling out in three batches this July.
Part 1 (episodes 1-6) landed on July 3, Part 2 (episodes 7-11) arrives July 24, and a bonus finale drops July 31.
It's not the usual all-at-once Netflix style, so fans get something to look forward to all month.
TL;DR
Global Netflix exclusive, last season; watch it now
This season is a global Netflix exclusive, so you can watch it anywhere with an account.
Tom Sturridge returns as Dream alongside familiar faces like Gwendoline Christie and Jenna Coleman.
Showrunner Allan Heinberg says this will be the last season, staying true to Neil Gaiman's comics—with the final episode focusing on Death, played by Kirby Howell-Baptiste.