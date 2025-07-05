Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 05, 2025
Bret Michaels considers rescheduling tour after diabetes scare
Bret Michaels, lead singer of Poison, just shared with fans that a recent diabetes episode could shake up his North American tour plans.
He's been managing type 1 diabetes since he was six and said juggling shows and health isn't easy—especially after his blood sugar dropped dangerously low during a packed show.
TL;DR
Next show is on July 5 in Washington
Michaels explained that back-to-back concerts in places like Pennsylvania, Montana, Pittsburgh, and Oklahoma might need to be rearranged so he can prioritize his health.
Despite the scare, he thanked fans for their support and promised to keep performing—just with more focus on staying healthy.
His next show is set for July 5 in Washington, and he's keeping everyone posted on social media.