Philanthropist Sarowitz closes Wayfarer Foundation amid legal dispute

TL;DR

Foundation's rapid rise and fall

Launched in 2021 by Sarowitz and Baldoni as part of Wayfarer Studios, the foundation gave nearly $60 million to over 200 nonprofits focused on social justice, gender equality, and supporting marginalized communities.

It grew quickly but is now winding down due to threats tied to the legal issues involving Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, which added personal risks.

Nonprofits now in uncertain waters

The sudden shutdown leaves many partner nonprofits unsure about future funding.

While Sarowitz promises existing grants will be honored during the transition, groups used to open support are now adjusting to less transparent funding—and a lot more uncertainty ahead.