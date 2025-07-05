Philanthropist Sarowitz closes Wayfarer Foundation amid legal dispute
Steve Sarowitz is closing the Wayfarer Foundation by June 2025, following anonymous threats to his family tied to a lawsuit involving Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.
Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and claims Sarowitz funded a smear campaign—allegations he denies.
For safety and privacy, Sarowitz says he'll move his giving to a donor-advised fund instead.
Foundation's rapid rise and fall
Launched in 2021 by Sarowitz and Baldoni as part of Wayfarer Studios, the foundation gave nearly $60 million to over 200 nonprofits focused on social justice, gender equality, and supporting marginalized communities.
It grew quickly but is now winding down due to threats tied to the legal issues involving Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, which added personal risks.
Nonprofits now in uncertain waters
The sudden shutdown leaves many partner nonprofits unsure about future funding.
While Sarowitz promises existing grants will be honored during the transition, groups used to open support are now adjusting to less transparent funding—and a lot more uncertainty ahead.