Next Article

Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025 Bengaluru court restricts Kamal Haasan's language remarks

A Bengaluru court has ordered Kamal Haasan not to make any statements that could insult or put down the Kannada language.

This comes after he said at a Thug Life promo event, "Kannada was born out of Tamil," which upset many in Karnataka and led to the film being banned in the state.

Still, Thug Life released in other parts of India on June 5.