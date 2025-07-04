Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025
Bengaluru court restricts Kamal Haasan's language remarks
A Bengaluru court has ordered Kamal Haasan not to make any statements that could insult or put down the Kannada language.
This comes after he said at a Thug Life promo event, "Kannada was born out of Tamil," which upset many in Karnataka and led to the film being banned in the state.
Still, Thug Life released in other parts of India on June 5.
TL;DR
'Kannada was born out of Tamil'
Haasan's comment—meant as a nod to shared history—was seen by many as disrespectful to Kannada's identity.
Even though he explained it came from a place of love, the court stepped in to prevent more controversy.
The whole episode highlights how language and cultural pride are sensitive topics.