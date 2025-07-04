'Ramayana': AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer's musical odyssey

TL;DR

Music could set new benchmark for Indian cinema worldwide

This East-meets-West partnership blends Rahman's Indian musical roots with Zimmer's global cinematic style (think The Lion King and Dune).

The result is a soundtrack that feels both spiritual and modern—something that speaks to audiences everywhere. Lyrics by Kumar Vishwas add even more cultural flavor.

Early buzz says the music could set a new benchmark for Indian cinema worldwide, with producer Namit Malhotra hoping it'll help share India's heritage on a global stage.