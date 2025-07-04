'Ramayana': AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer's musical odyssey
The upcoming Ramayana movie, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol, is making waves for its epic music collaboration. Legendary composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer have joined forces to create the film's soundtrack.
With a massive ₹835 crore budget, this two-part adaptation of the classic Indian epic will hit theaters during Diwali 2026 and 2027.
The intro theme just dropped.
Music could set new benchmark for Indian cinema worldwide
This East-meets-West partnership blends Rahman's Indian musical roots with Zimmer's global cinematic style (think The Lion King and Dune).
The result is a soundtrack that feels both spiritual and modern—something that speaks to audiences everywhere. Lyrics by Kumar Vishwas add even more cultural flavor.
Early buzz says the music could set a new benchmark for Indian cinema worldwide, with producer Namit Malhotra hoping it'll help share India's heritage on a global stage.