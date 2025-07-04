Anurag Basu reveals Metro... In Dino's original cast

TL;DR

'Metro... In Dino' weaves together love stories across cities

"Metro... In Dino" is a musical romantic drama weaving together love stories from Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore.

The cast includes Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Pankaj Tripathi—with Konkona Sen Sharma returning as part of the new cast, though in a different role from the original.

'I make films with honesty rather than strategy'

Basu highlights that music is at the heart of his movies—composer Pritam and Konkona Sen Sharma were his first choices for this one.

He adds, "I make films with honesty rather than strategy. Overthinking can ruin it."

This film continues his style of interconnected urban stories but isn't meant as part of a trilogy.