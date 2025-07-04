Probe agency seizes actor Ranya Rao's assets worth ₹34 crore

TL;DR

Ranya linked to gold smuggling syndicate

Ranya was arrested at Bengaluru airport back in March, caught returning from Dubai with 14.2kg of gold bars valued at more than ₹12 crore.

Authorities say digital evidence like invoices and export documents link her directly to a gold smuggling syndicate, showing she played an active role in handling the illegal money.

The investigation is still ongoing, looking into a much bigger network behind the scenes.