Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025
Probe agency seizes actor Ranya Rao's assets worth ₹34 crore
Big news in the Kannada film world: the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over ₹34 crore from actor Ranya Rao.
This move comes as part of a money laundering probe tied to a gold smuggling case, with officials taking over her house in Victoria Layout and land in Tumkur and Anekal.
TL;DR
Ranya linked to gold smuggling syndicate
Ranya was arrested at Bengaluru airport back in March, caught returning from Dubai with 14.2kg of gold bars valued at more than ₹12 crore.
Authorities say digital evidence like invoices and export documents link her directly to a gold smuggling syndicate, showing she played an active role in handling the illegal money.
The investigation is still ongoing, looking into a much bigger network behind the scenes.