Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025
Shantanu Maheshwari's film debuts at Vietnamese festival
Shantanu Maheshwari's new film, "Love in Vietnam," just had its world premiere at the Da Nang Asian Film Festival.
The movie, which brings together Indian and Vietnamese cultures through a heartfelt love story, was shot entirely in Vietnam and received an enthusiastic response from the audience.
TL;DR
'Connected to the film's blend of cultures...': Audience on experience
Viewers said they felt connected to the film's blend of cultures and on-screen chemistry.
Maheshwari turned heads at the premiere with his Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit—think chiffon shirt, embroidered jacket, and a standout emerald brooch.
Reflecting on the experience, he shared how meaningful it was to see audiences embrace both the story and its unique setting.