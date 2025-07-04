Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025
'Battle of Galwan' 1st look: Salman Khan's fierce avatar
Salman Khan just revealed the first poster for his new film, Battle of Galwan.
The striking image shows him with a bloodied face, bold mustache, and determined eyes.
The movie is inspired by a real-life battle fought at 15,000 feet—without weapons—and celebrates the courage and spirit of Indian soldiers.
TL;DR
The film honors the bravery and resilience of Indian soldiers
The motion poster sets a powerful tone, hinting at a gripping story packed with patriotism.
Khan takes on a fresh avatar as the film brings this dramatic chapter of Indian history to life.
Battle of Galwan aims to honor the bravery and resilience that defined this moment, making it one to watch out for if you love stories about real heroes.