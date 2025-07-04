Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025
Subhash Ghai applauds Aamir Khan's cinema-first stance
Aamir Khan just got a big shoutout from veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai for championing the cinema hall experience, even as streaming takes over.
Instead of dropping Sitaare Zameen Par online right away, Khan is holding off its digital release by six months to give theaters a boost—something Indian exhibitors are genuinely thankful for.
TL;DR
'Real vote of confidence in watching movies together'
Khan has been open about wanting a proper gap between movie releases in theaters and on OTT, saying it helps both film quality and box office numbers.
Industry voices like Kamal Gianchandani agree, calling this a real vote of confidence in watching movies together.
Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna and starring Genelia D'Souza, highlights how education shapes kids' lives.