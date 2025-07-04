Next Article

Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025 Subhash Ghai applauds Aamir Khan's cinema-first stance

Aamir Khan just got a big shoutout from veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai for championing the cinema hall experience, even as streaming takes over.

Instead of dropping Sitaare Zameen Par online right away, Khan is holding off its digital release by six months to give theaters a boost—something Indian exhibitors are genuinely thankful for.