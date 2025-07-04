Next Article
Uorfi Javed praises Purav Jha post 'The Traitors' exit
After his exit from The Traitors India Season 1, Purav Jha got a heartfelt shoutout from winner Uorfi Javed, who called him "incredible" and "a gem" on Instagram.
Their bond was clear in the candid photo she shared.
Jha was eliminated in the finale after he and Harsh Gujral were revealed as the traitors, thanks to an overheard secret chat.
Purav's bond with Apoorva was 1 of the season's highlights
One of the season's highlights was Jha's close bond with fellow contestant Apoorva Mukhija, which brought extra depth to his game.
After leaving, he thanked fans online, admitting he "failed as a traitor" but felt like a winner because of their support.
Uorfi's public praise really shows how genuine friendships formed even with all the twists and betrayals on the show.