Salman Khan's upcoming film title unveiled

TL;DR

Expect an authentic take on India's China conflict

This marks Salman's debut as a military officer—he's even getting a full makeover for the role, with a crew cut and military mustache.

Chitrangda Singh joins as the female lead, while fresh faces will play his squad.

With much of the shoot happening on real locations in Ladakh, expect an authentic take on one of India's most talked-about recent events.