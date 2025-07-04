Page Loader
Entertainment Jul 04, 2025

Salman Khan's upcoming film title unveiled

Salman Khan is set to start filming 'Galwan' later this month in Ladakh.
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie is inspired by the 2020 India-China standoff and follows Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who led Indian troops during the conflict and was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.

TL;DR

Expect an authentic take on India's China conflict

This marks Salman's debut as a military officer—he's even getting a full makeover for the role, with a crew cut and military mustache.
Chitrangda Singh joins as the female lead, while fresh faces will play his squad.
With much of the shoot happening on real locations in Ladakh, expect an authentic take on one of India's most talked-about recent events.