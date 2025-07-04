Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025
Salman Khan's upcoming film title unveiled
Salman Khan is set to start filming 'Galwan' later this month in Ladakh.
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie is inspired by the 2020 India-China standoff and follows Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who led Indian troops during the conflict and was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.
TL;DR
Expect an authentic take on India's China conflict
This marks Salman's debut as a military officer—he's even getting a full makeover for the role, with a crew cut and military mustache.
Chitrangda Singh joins as the female lead, while fresh faces will play his squad.
With much of the shoot happening on real locations in Ladakh, expect an authentic take on one of India's most talked-about recent events.