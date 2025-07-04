Legendary musician Paul Simon undergoes back surgery

TL;DR

Concert date moved from July 7 to July 8

Simon's Long Beach concert is now bumped from July 7 to July 8 so he can heal up and still give fans a great show.

If you already bought tickets, they're still good for the new date—or you can get a refund if you can't make it.

Simon's 'A Quiet Celebration Tour'

At 83, Simon is back on stage for his "A Quiet Celebration Tour," which started in April and wraps up in August.

It's a big deal since he'd retired from touring in 2018 because of hearing loss.

He also dropped a new album, Seven Psalms, in 2023—proving legends really don't quit.