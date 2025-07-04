Shoaib Ibrahim shares update on Dipika Kakar's health

TL;DR

Dipika to start targeted therapy next week

Since regular chemo won't work for her, Dipika will start targeted therapy next week.

This means daily medication and scans every three months to keep a close watch. If needed, doctors might switch to stronger immunotherapy later.

Side effects like mouth ulcers and fatigue are possible, but Shoaib and Dipika have been keeping fans in the loop throughout—showing just how tough they're both being through it all.

Dipika's journey from diagnosis to recovery

Dipika first learned about her cancer after months of unexplained stomach pain.

Since then, she and Shoaib have been open about every step—from diagnosis to surgery and now recovery—sharing updates online that many fans have found inspiring.