Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025
Vashu Bhagnani expresses regret over Bade Miyan Chote Miyan remake
Producer Vashu Bhagnani has spoken up about why Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, didn't work out.
The action-packed sequel struggled at the box office, earning just ₹111.5 crore on a massive ₹350 crore budget.
Bhagnani reflected on the film's missteps and shared his plans to bring back the franchise.
TL;DR
'We went wrong in not making it a comedy...'
Bhagnani feels the movie lost its way by ditching the comedy that made the 1998 original a hit with Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.
"I think we went wrong in not making it a comedy," he admitted.
Now, he wants to revive the series with its signature humor—possibly bringing back director David Dhawan and writer Rumi Jaffery—to reconnect with both old fans and new audiences.