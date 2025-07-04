Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025
Kriti Sanon gears up for 'Cocktail 2' shoot in August
Kriti Sanon is set to start filming Cocktail 2 in August, right after wrapping up Tere Ishk Mein.
She called her experience with 'Tere Ishk Mein' a "roller coaster ride" and shared some behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram, taking a short breather before diving into her next big project.
TL;DR
'Cocktail 2' is expected to hit the screens in 2026
This sequel brings together Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna—quite the star lineup!
Following up on the 2013 hit Cocktail (the one with Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone), the new film promises fresh takes on love and friendship.
With production kicking off soon, fans are already buzzing about what this cast will bring to the story.