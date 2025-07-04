Kriti Sanon gears up for 'Cocktail 2' shoot in August

TL;DR

'Cocktail 2' is expected to hit the screens in 2026

This sequel brings together Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna—quite the star lineup!

Following up on the 2013 hit Cocktail (the one with Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone), the new film promises fresh takes on love and friendship.

With production kicking off soon, fans are already buzzing about what this cast will bring to the story.