Pooja Bhatt debuts as podcast host with iHeartMedia and Mammoth Media

TL;DR

Focus on Asian talent across the entertainment spectrum

This weekly podcast will shine a light on Asian talent—featuring directors, actors, spot boys, background dancers, and more.

Listeners can expect real conversations about both success and failure, plus insights into how Indian cinema shapes trends in fashion, music, and pop culture.

Bhatt's vision for the podcast

Bhatt says she hopes the show will share stories that have shaped the industry and culture: "I'm thrilled to partner with iHeartMedia to launch The Pooja Bhatt Show."

Industry leaders believe her perspective can connect with global audiences and bring something fresh to fans everywhere.

Podcast to cater to Indian culture enthusiasts

The show is set to appeal to Bollywood lovers as well as anyone curious about Indian culture.

With its unique content mix, it's expected to stand out in the growing world of podcasts.