Kangana Ranaut's delayed response ignites political controversy
Kangana Ranaut, an actor-politician, is catching heat for not showing up sooner after deadly floods hit Mandi district—leaving 37 dead and causing major damage.
Critics questioned her commitment, but Kangana explained she was told by BJP leader Jairam Thakur to wait until roads and connectivity were back before visiting.
She's promised to head there as soon as it's safe.
The monsoon has really hit Himachal hard this year, with cloudbursts and flash floods blocking over 280 roads—156 just in Mandi.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced relief steps like ₹5,000 rent aid for displaced families and said leaders should focus on helping people rather than making media appearances.
The main priority right now: reconnecting affected areas and getting help to those who need it most.