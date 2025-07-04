Kangana Ranaut's delayed response ignites political controversy

TL;DR

Himachal Pradesh flood situation

The monsoon has really hit Himachal hard this year, with cloudbursts and flash floods blocking over 280 roads—156 just in Mandi.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced relief steps like ₹5,000 rent aid for displaced families and said leaders should focus on helping people rather than making media appearances.

The main priority right now: reconnecting affected areas and getting help to those who need it most.