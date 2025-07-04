ED interrogates Allu Aravind in bank fraud case

TL;DR

FIR filed against companies and their directors

The CBI has filed an FIR against the companies and their directors, while ED raids in Hyderabad, Kurnool, and Ghaziabad led to the seizure of property documents bought with suspected fraud money.

Authorities also froze ₹1.45 crore in connected accounts and collected digital devices plus foreign payment records as evidence.

Case still unfolding

Investigators believe funds were shuffled through complicated company transactions, including payments to promoters' family members.

The case is still unfolding, with more people likely to be called in for questioning soon.