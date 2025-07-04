Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025
Mohit Suri dedicates Saiyaara's music to 1st Aashiqui
Saiyaara, a new romantic drama from Yash Raj Films and director Mohit Suri, arrives in theaters on July 18, 2025.
The film introduces Ahaan Panday in his Bollywood debut alongside Aneet Padda (from Big Girls Don't Cry), promising a story about love, heartbreak, and hope.
TL;DR
'Saiyaara' set for theatrical release on July 18
Saiyaara is set for a theatrical-only release—no word yet on streaming or digital options.
The soundtrack dropped on July 4 and features seven tracks by big names like Arijit Singh and Jubin Nautiyal.
Album is a homage to '90s classic 'Aashiqui': Suri
Director Suri calls the album a "homage to the 1990s film Aashiqui," aiming for that timeless romantic feel.
The music is expected to play a big role in the movie's emotional journey.