Mohit Suri dedicates Saiyaara's music to 1st Aashiqui

TL;DR

'Saiyaara' set for theatrical release on July 18

Saiyaara is set for a theatrical-only release—no word yet on streaming or digital options.

The soundtrack dropped on July 4 and features seven tracks by big names like Arijit Singh and Jubin Nautiyal.

Album is a homage to '90s classic 'Aashiqui': Suri

Director Suri calls the album a "homage to the 1990s film Aashiqui," aiming for that timeless romantic feel.

The music is expected to play a big role in the movie's emotional journey.