Hansal Mehta critiques standard film promotion strategies

TL;DR

'Hype doesn't reflect true audience interest...'

Mehta called out the repetitive cycle of PR events, influencer tie-ups, and endless podcast interviews.

He feels that strong trailers, good promos, and real storytelling should be enough to get people interested—no need for over-the-top marketing.

According to him, all this hype creates an illusion of success but doesn't really add value or reflect true audience interest.

Mehta's own work champions the above thoughts

Known for films like Shahid and Scam 1992, Mehta has always pushed for substance over show.

He wants producers to back genuine talent instead of just big names, platforms to focus on authenticity rather than algorithms, and directors to choose actors based on skill.

For him, faith in your story—and a little patience—matter more than flashy campaigns if you want Bollywood to break out of its formula rut.