Scheme to boost toy-production in India coming soon: Piyush Goyal
What's the story
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has announced that a scheme to boost toy production in India will be finalized soon. The announcement was made during the inauguration of the Toy Biz International B2B Expo 2025, organized by the Toy Association of India (TAI). "For toy production, we are coming out with a scheme soon," Goyal said. He also emphasized that there is huge potential for enhancing both toy manufacturing and exports in the country.
Scheme details
Scheme won't be export incentives, will focus on job creation
Goyal clarified that the upcoming government support measures won't be export incentives. Instead, they will focus on increasing production and creating jobs. The new scheme is aimed at making Indian toy manufacturers world-class by improving design capabilities, ensuring quality manufacturing, strengthening packaging, and supporting brand building. This move comes as part of a broader effort to strengthen India's position in the global toy market.
Industry transformation
India's toy industry now exports to 153 countries
Goyal highlighted that India's toy industry, which was once heavily dependent on imports, is now manufacturing domestically and exporting to 153 countries. He attributed this transformation to consistent policy support, enforcement of quality standards, and strengthening local manufacturing clusters. The minister also said that the implementation of the Quality Control Order (QCO) has made India a quality-conscious country and helped domestic toy manufacturers meet global benchmarks.
Market potential
Industry should focus more on branding, packaging, design
Goyal also stressed India's 1.4 billion population as a huge captive market, providing a natural advantage for scaling up manufacturing. To capture the global market, he urged the industry to focus on good branding, attractive packaging, and strong product design. He said that if these three aspects are prioritized, Indian toys can gain stronger appeal across international markets.