The announcement was made during the Toy Biz Expo 2025

Scheme to boost toy-production in India coming soon: Piyush Goyal

By Akash Pandey 01:01 pm Jul 05, 202501:01 pm

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has announced that a scheme to boost toy production in India will be finalized soon. The announcement was made during the inauguration of the Toy Biz International B2B Expo 2025, organized by the Toy Association of India (TAI). "For toy production, we are coming out with a scheme soon," Goyal said. He also emphasized that there is huge potential for enhancing both toy manufacturing and exports in the country.