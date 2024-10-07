Summarize Simplifying... In short India and the UAE are setting up a food corridor to bring high-quality Indian farm products to the UAE market.

Goyal highlighted that the food corridor will boost food processing facilities in India

India-UAE to establish food corridor, investments worth $2bn expected

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:15 pm Oct 07, 2024

What's the story India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will soon set up a food corridor that could attract $2 billion in investments. The announcement was made by Piyush Goyal, India's Commerce and Industry Minister, at a press conference after the 12th meeting of the India-UAE High Level Task Force on Investment in Mumbai. Goyal also highlighted that the corridor will boost food processing facilities in India.

Agricultural impact

Corridor to ensure availability of high-quality products

According to Goyal, the food corridor will ensure that high-quality products grown by Indian farmers are available for sale in the UAE market. "We are looking at progressing on that faster," Goyal said, indicating a speedy implementation of this project.

Future prospects

Investment timeline and market expansion

The minister also gave a timeline for the expected investments, saying they are likely to come through over the next two to 2.5 years. He also revealed plans for the food corridor to serve markets beyond just the UAE. This indicates a wider strategy to expand India's agricultural exports, and cement its position in global food markets.