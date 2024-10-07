India's domestic air passenger traffic to reach 30cr by 2030
India's domestic air passenger traffic is expected to touch a whopping 30 crore by 2030, said Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu. The minister made the announcement at a conference of the French Aerospace Industries Association in New Delhi. He also noted that an investment of about $11 billion is being pumped into airport development across the country.
India-France collaboration for SAF supply chain
Naidu stressed that India and France could work together to create a strong global supply chain for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). This comes amid the increasing global emphasis on sustainability and curbing carbon emissions in the aviation industry. The minister's comments highlight India's commitment to environmental responsibility in its fast-growing civil aviation market.
Aviation infrastructure expansion plans
Naidu also revealed plans for a major expansion of India's aviation infrastructure, with another 200 airports expected to be developed over the next two decades. This comes as demand rises in one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets. India currently has 157 airports, heliports, and waterdromes in its territory. The number of operational airports is expected to touch 200 by the end of 2025.