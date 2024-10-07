Summarize Simplifying... In short India is set to see a boom in its aviation sector, with domestic air passenger traffic projected to hit 30 crore by 2030.

To accommodate this growth, the country plans to expand its aviation infrastructure by developing an additional 200 airports over the next 20 years.

This move aligns with the global push for sustainability, as India and France explore collaboration on a global supply chain for Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

India currently has 157 airports, heliports, and waterdromes

India's domestic air passenger traffic to reach 30cr by 2030

What's the story India's domestic air passenger traffic is expected to touch a whopping 30 crore by 2030, said Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu. The minister made the announcement at a conference of the French Aerospace Industries Association in New Delhi. He also noted that an investment of about $11 billion is being pumped into airport development across the country.

Green partnership

India-France collaboration for SAF supply chain

Naidu stressed that India and France could work together to create a strong global supply chain for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). This comes amid the increasing global emphasis on sustainability and curbing carbon emissions in the aviation industry. The minister's comments highlight India's commitment to environmental responsibility in its fast-growing civil aviation market.

Infrastructure growth

Aviation infrastructure expansion plans

Naidu also revealed plans for a major expansion of India's aviation infrastructure, with another 200 airports expected to be developed over the next two decades. This comes as demand rises in one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets. India currently has 157 airports, heliports, and waterdromes in its territory. The number of operational airports is expected to touch 200 by the end of 2025.