Harnaaz Sandhu to join Vicky Kaushal in 'Mahavatar'?

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu is reportedly in talks to play the female lead opposite Vicky Kaushal in the upcoming mythological film Mahavatar. Earlier, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor were rumored to be joining the project. A source recently told News18 that the makers are looking for a fresh face for this role.

Casting strategy New pairing of Kaushal and Sandhu on cards? A source close to the development exclusively told News18, "The makers were keen on casting a fresh face opposite Vicky Kaushal in Mahavatar to create a new on-screen pairing, and they are in conversation with Harnaaz Sandhu for the role." "This fresh pairing will bring together two Punjab-rooted actors, which will keep the viewers hooked."

Career progression Sandhu has previously worked in Punjabi films Sandhu became the third Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title, after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. She has previously appeared in Punjabi films Yaara Diyan Poon Baran and Bai Ji Kuttan Ge. Her Bollywood debut came with Baaghi 4, where she shared screen space with Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt. Her dual role in the film was appreciated by fans of the franchise.

Advertisement