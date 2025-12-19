Harrison Ford to be honored with SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award

Hollywood legend Harrison Ford, known for his roles as Han Solo and Indiana Jones, will be honored with the Life Achievement Award by SAG-AFTRA. This prestigious accolade is awarded yearly to an actor who embodies the "finest ideals of the acting profession." Past recipients include icons like Sidney Poitier, Mary Tyler Moore, Betty White, Robert De Niro , Elizabeth Taylor, Jane Fonda, and James Earl Jones.

Actor's response Ford expressed gratitude for the honor Ford said in a statement, "I am deeply honored to be chosen as this year's recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award." "To be acknowledged by my fellow actors means a great deal to me." "I've spent most of my life on film sets, working alongside incredible actors and crews, and I've always felt grateful to be part of this community."

Career highlights Ford's illustrious career and past awards Ford's career spans several blockbuster franchises, including Star Wars and Indiana Jones. He has also starred in films like Air Force One, The Fugitive, What Lies Beneath, Working Girl, and The Mosquito Coast. His other notable works include Blade Runner and Witness, for which he earned an Oscar nomination. Ford has previously bagged the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award (2002), AFI Life Achievement Award (2000), and Critics' Choice Career Achievement Award (2024).