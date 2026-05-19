'Harry Potter': HBO to recast Ginny Weasley in Season 2

The upcoming HBO adaptation of the Harry Potter series will have to find a new actor for the role of Ginny Weasley. Gracie Cochrane, who plays the character in Season 1, has decided not to return for the second season due to "unforeseen circumstances," reported Variety. The news was confirmed by Cochrane and her family in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Statement details 'Due to unforeseen circumstances, Gracie has made the challenging decision' The statement from Cochrane and her family said, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO Harry Potter series after Season 1." It added, "Her time as part of the Harry Potter world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience."

Network response HBO also released a statement regarding Cochrane's exit HBO also released a statement regarding Cochrane's exit from the show. A representative said, "We support Gracie Cochrane and her family's decision not to return for the next season of HBO's Harry Potter series, and we are grateful for her work on season one of the show." The statement added, "We wish Gracie and her family the best."

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Character significance About Ginny Weasley in the 'Harry Potter' series In the Harry Potter franchise, Ginny is the younger sister of Harry's best friend Ron Weasley. While she has a minor role in the first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, her character becomes more prominent in J.K. Rowling's second book, The Chamber of Secrets.

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