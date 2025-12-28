Harry Styles sparks fan frenzy with surprise video drop

Harry Styles surprised fans globally by dropping an over eight-minute-long music video for his unreleased song Forever, Forever on Saturday. The video was uploaded to his YouTube channel and marks the singer's first new material in over three years. It has sparked speculation about a possible comeback after an extended break from the music scene.

Fan footage Video captures fans' anticipation and emotional reactions The video captures the last show of his Love On Tour at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on July 22, 2023. It begins with Italian fans gathering outside the stadium before the concert. Their emotional reactions to the end of the tour are captured, including moments where they braid each other's hair and discuss Styles's stage presence. One fan expresses sadness over his departure, while another laments not seeing him dance on stage anymore.

Emotional performance 'I wrote this for you,' Styles tells fans As the video progresses, Styles addresses the crowd in Italian before sitting at the piano to perform Forever, Forever. He tells his audience, "I wrote this for you," emphasizing the personal nature of the ballad. The visuals are interspersed with shots of fans in the audience visibly moved by his performance. The video ends with a message reading "WE BELONG TOGETHER."

Speculation Fans speculate on Styles's next album and tour plans The unexpected release has sparked speculation about Styles's next steps, particularly his fourth studio album, referred to as HS4 by fans. The phrase "WE BELONG TOGETHER" at the end of the video has led many to believe it could be the title of his upcoming album. Rumors also persist about potential new music and touring plans. Radio host Brendan "Fev" Fevola claimed he had insider information that Styles would be touring Australia next year after releasing his new album.