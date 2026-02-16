Harry Styles to headline, curate London music festival

Curator's statement

Styles expressed his excitement about curating the Meltdown festival. He said, "I'm deeply honored to curate the Meltdown festival, especially for the Southbank Centre's 75th anniversary year." "My goal as the curator is to share the music and art that I love, and to celebrate the rich history of the venue." "We both share a passionate belief that music is a vital part of life."