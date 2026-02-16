Harry Styles to headline, curate London music festival
What's the story
Pop sensation Harry Styles has been announced as the curator of the upcoming Meltdown festival at London's Southbank Centre. The event, which is touted as the "world's longest-running artist-curated music festival," will also feature a headlining performance by Styles. The 2026 edition of Meltdown is scheduled to take place from June 11-21 and will mark the 75th anniversary of the iconic riverside venue.
Curator's statement
Styles expressed his excitement about curating the Meltdown festival. He said, "I'm deeply honored to curate the Meltdown festival, especially for the Southbank Centre's 75th anniversary year." "My goal as the curator is to share the music and art that I love, and to celebrate the rich history of the venue." "We both share a passionate belief that music is a vital part of life."
Festival details
The Meltdown festival will showcase a variety of musical genres, including pop, soul, electronic, and rock. Styles is expected to draw on his wide-ranging influences to curate the lineup. The festival has previously been curated by artists such as Little Simz, Robert Smith, Grace Jones, and Nile Rodgers.