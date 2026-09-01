Hashmi calls 'Awarapan 2' his best film yet ₹210.20cr worldwide
Emraan Hashmi is calling Awarapan 2 his "best film yet," and the movie has already raked in ₹210.20 crore worldwide since its August 14 release.
Nearly two decades after the original Awarapan struggled at the box office, Hashmi says he's proud to see the sequel finally get its moment and box-office success.
Hashmi credits Kakkar and cast
Hashmi praised the film's emotional depth, visuals, and timeless music, urging everyone to catch it in theaters.
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 features Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, and special appearances from Shriya Saran and Shaad Randhawa.
The action-musical is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan and has been lauded for its unique blend of action and music; Hashmi credits the cast and creators for making this a career landmark.