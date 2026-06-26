Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit in 1st 'Awarapan 2' teaser
Entertainment
Emraan Hashmi is back as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2, and the first teaser arrives June 29, exactly 19 years after the original film won hearts with its emotional story and iconic music.
If you loved the 2007 classic, this is definitely one to watch out for.
'Awarapan 2' opens August 14
The teaser release kicks off a month-long promo run before the movie hits theaters on August 14.
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.
Expect a mix of new tracks plus fresh takes on fan-favorite songs like Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta, blending nostalgia with something new for both old fans and first-timers.