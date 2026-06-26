Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit in 1st 'Awarapan 2' teaser

'Awarapan 2' opens August 14

The teaser release kicks off a month-long promo run before the movie hits theaters on August 14.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.

Expect a mix of new tracks plus fresh takes on fan-favorite songs like Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta, blending nostalgia with something new for both old fans and first-timers.