Hashmi tests positive for swine flu after Ranchi trip, resting
Entertainment
Actor Emraan Hashmi has tested positive for swine flu (H1N1) after a recent work trip to Ranchi.
Doctors have told Hashmi to rest up and take care, so he's currently lying low.
'Awarapan 2' crosses ₹200cr
Even as Hashmi recovers, his latest film Awarapan 2 just crossed the ₹200 crore mark. The movie, which also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, dives into tough topics like child trafficking and redemption.
Recently, Hashmi surprised moviegoers at a Mumbai screening and hinted that Awarapan 3 might be on the cards.