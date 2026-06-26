Hassan files police complaint after AMMA executive committee resignations
Malayalam actor Ansiba Hassan has taken her fight with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) to the police, filing a complaint after their recent annual meeting ended with the executive committee stepping down.
The resignations, including those of President Shwetha Menon and Vice President Lakshmipriya, followed Hassan's public criticism of AMMA.
Hassan alleges religious harassment, PR smear
Hassan says her resignation sparked the leadership shake-up and that she's faced ongoing harassment about her religious identity, including being called a Jihadi and accused of conversion by colleagues and even a "people's representative."
She also claims PR agencies were hired to damage her image.
Despite threats, she remains firm: "Yet the questions I raised within my organization continue to remain unanswered. They cannot be silenced forever. Truth will eventually prevail."