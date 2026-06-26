Hassan files police complaint after AMMA executive committee resignations

Hassan alleges religious harassment, PR smear

Hassan says her resignation sparked the leadership shake-up and that she's faced ongoing harassment about her religious identity, including being called a Jihadi and accused of conversion by colleagues and even a "people's representative."

She also claims PR agencies were hired to damage her image.

Despite threats, she remains firm: "Yet the questions I raised within my organization continue to remain unanswered. They cannot be silenced forever. Truth will eventually prevail."