Hathaway denies plastic surgery and says she may get facelift
Entertainment
Anne Hathaway, 43, just set the record straight about her looks after online buzz over her braided hair.
In a chat with Elle, she said she hasn't had any plastic surgery. "It's just two braids," but she admitted people jumping to conclusions about medical choices is serious.
She added with honesty, "By the way, the other thing about all this is, I might still get a facelift someday."
Hathaway says beauty equals authenticity
Hathaway shared that her idea of beauty now centers on authenticity: "A filmmaker once told me this: Beauty can contain within it ugliness as long as it contains truth. So for me beauty always falls along those lines."
She opened up about past struggles with self-criticism and years of hairstyling mishaps before finally figuring out what suits her best.