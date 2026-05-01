Hathaway denies plastic surgery and says she may get facelift Entertainment May 22, 2026

Anne Hathaway, 43, just set the record straight about her looks after online buzz over her braided hair.

In a chat with Elle, she said she hasn't had any plastic surgery. "It's just two braids," but she admitted people jumping to conclusions about medical choices is serious.

She added with honesty, "By the way, the other thing about all this is, I might still get a facelift someday."