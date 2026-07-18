Hathaway pairs $3,100 gown with under $50 sunglasses 'The Odyssey'
Entertainment
Anne Hathaway just showed you don't need to spend big to look amazing.
While promoting Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey on The View, she paired a $3,100 Alaia gown with Sojos Fire Coral Sunglasses that cost less than $50 on Amazon.
Her stylish cat-eye shades matched perfectly with gold Bulgari jewelry, making her look both luxe and relatable.
Sojos Fire Coral praised for quality
Hathaway's Sojos sunglasses feature coral-shaped accents and come in black, peach, and tortoiseshell, plus they're praised for quality (one review even said they're like "old Ray Bans from the 80s").
Celebrities like Bella Hadid and Kyle Richards have also picked up Sojos for their affordable glam vibe, so it's no surprise these shades are becoming a go-to for anyone wanting style without the splurge.