Hathaway wears Louis Vuitton Fall 2026 dress in New York
Anne Hathaway turned heads at Louis Vuitton's 2027 Cruise show in New York City, arriving with her husband Adam Shulman.
She wore a sleek gray dress from the brand's Fall 2026 collection and finished the look with a brown leather bag, black pumps, sunglasses, and Bulgari jewelry totaling $46,950.
Hathaway wears $27,600 Serpenti necklace
Hathaway's accessories included a diamond Serpenti necklace ($27,600), hoop earrings ($5,650), and a matching bracelet ($13,700), all from Bulgari.
This is just one of her standout moments lately: she wrapped up The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour and appeared at the Met Gala in a Michael Kors Collection gown hand-painted by Peter McGough.
As she told Vogue about her busy schedule, "It's not gonna be this forever, so I don't wanna miss it," showing how grateful she feels for these big moments.