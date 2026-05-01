Hathaway wears Louis Vuitton Fall 2026 dress in New York

Hathaway wears $27,600 Serpenti necklace

Hathaway's accessories included a diamond Serpenti necklace ($27,600), hoop earrings ($5,650), and a matching bracelet ($13,700), all from Bulgari.

This is just one of her standout moments lately: she wrapped up The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour and appeared at the Met Gala in a Michael Kors Collection gown hand-painted by Peter McGough.

As she told Vogue about her busy schedule, "It's not gonna be this forever, so I don't wanna miss it," showing how grateful she feels for these big moments.