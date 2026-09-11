'Hawaii Five-O' getting film adaptation; 'Spider-Man' director onboard

The original Hawaii Five-O series, created by Leonard Freeman, premiered in 1968 and concluded in 1980 as the longest-running police drama on American television.

The show featured Jack Lord as detective captain Steve McGarrett, who led a fictional elite state police task force in Hawaii.

A reboot titled Hawaii Five-0 (with a zero instead of an O) aired on CBS from 2010 to 2020 for 10 seasons.