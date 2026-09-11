'Hawaii Five-O' getting film adaptation; 'Spider-Man' director onboard
What's the story
A film adaptation of the iconic police procedural series Hawaii Five-O is currently in development at Paramount, reported Deadline. The project will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who recently directed the box office hit Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Chris Bremner, known for his work on Bad Boys for Life, is reportedly penning the script for this upcoming movie.
Series history
Original 'Hawaii Five-O' aired from 1968 to 1980
The original Hawaii Five-O series, created by Leonard Freeman, premiered in 1968 and concluded in 1980 as the longest-running police drama on American television.
The show featured Jack Lord as detective captain Steve McGarrett, who led a fictional elite state police task force in Hawaii.
A reboot titled Hawaii Five-0 (with a zero instead of an O) aired on CBS from 2010 to 2020 for 10 seasons.
Director's background
Cretton is coming off of Marvel's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Cretton is widely recognized for his work on Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
The latest Spidey adventure, which was released in late July, has reportedly earned an impressive $925 million domestically and $2.4 billion globally so far.
It is close to becoming the highest-grossing North American release ever (beating 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $936 million).