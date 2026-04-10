HBO officially renews 'Rooster' for 2nd season starring Carell
Good news for comedy fans: HBO's Rooster, starring Steve Carell as quirky novelist Greg Russo, is officially coming back for a second season.
The show launched in March 8, 2026 and quickly won viewers over with its mix of sharp writing and heartfelt moments, thanks to creators Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses.
Charly Clive plays his daughter Katie, a college professor trying to keep up with her dad's antics.
'Rooster' averages 5.8 million viewers
Rooster isn't just popular: it's HBO's biggest first-year comedy hit on pace to be in over 10 years, pulling in an average of 5.8 million viewers per episode.
The series also features Danielle Deadwyler, John C. McGinley, Lauren Tsai, plus fun guest spots from Annie Mumolo and Connie Britton.
If you're into Steve Carell, keep an eye out for him in Netflix's The Four Seasons and the 2025 movie Mountainhead.
You can stream Rooster on HBO Max or JioHotstar if you're watching from India!