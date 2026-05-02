HBO signals possible Season 4 for 'Euphoria' after strong viewership
Entertainment
Euphoria fans, there's hope! HBO called the final episode a season finale, not a series finale, hinting that Season four could be on the way.
Season three, which dropped on April 12, pulled in huge numbers, up 44% from last season with 8.5 million viewers in just three days, even if reviews were mixed.
Lead 'Euphoria' actors have busy calendars
Don't get too excited just yet: Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi all have packed calendars with new movies and projects this year.
Still, Euphoria has bounced back from big challenges before, including strikes and cast changes, so fans are staying tuned for updates.