HBO signals possible Season 4 for 'Euphoria' after strong viewership Entertainment May 02, 2026

Euphoria fans, there's hope! HBO called the final episode a season finale, not a series finale, hinting that Season four could be on the way.

Season three, which dropped on April 12, pulled in huge numbers, up 44% from last season with 8.5 million viewers in just three days, even if reviews were mixed.