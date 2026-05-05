Met Gala 2026: Heidi Klum turns into a living statue

Supermodel and television host Heidi Klum surprised everyone with her unique appearance at the 2026 Met Gala . The event, held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, had the theme Fashion is Art. Klum took this to another level by arriving as a living statue, turning heads and sparking discussions online.

Design details More about Klum's unique look Klum's jaw-dropping look was created by designer Mike Marino. The outfit was inspired by classical works like Giuseppe Sammartino's Veiled Christ and Raffaele Monti's Veiled Vestal. Made from materials such as latex and spandex, the ensemble aimed to transform Klum into a living sculpture with an illusion of stone being carved. The official press release described it as "rooted in traditional garment-making, but elevated through texture, technique and illusion."

Inspiration revealed This is what Klum said about her look Klum briefly spoke about her look at the event. She told Vogue, "I was like, I want to become her," hinting that she was inspired by the work in the Met. Klum revealed to the reporters that while she looks like a statue, the ensemble is soft and bendable, lending her flexibility of movement. She jokingly added that it took her 20 minutes to finish her look.

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Online reactions Her look invited mixed reactions online However, not everyone shared Klum's vision on the internet. One user commented jokingly, "Heidi Klum pays homage to the cat that recently fell into industrial glue (but) was luckily saved." Another said, "She always goes overboard every other MET." However, some defended her choice, saying she understood the assignment.

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