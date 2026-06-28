'Hera Pheri 3' is happening 'very soon': Producer Firoz Nadiadwala

Production update

Nadiadwala didn't elaborate on film's schedule

While Nadiadwala didn't specify a production timeline or shooting schedule, his statement comes as a relief to fans who have been awaiting updates on the project. Notably, in April 2026, Kumar had told journalist Shubhankar Mishra that the film is on hold. "Maybe something will work out...maybe we need to say a few prayers. But as of now, it's not happening." However, Nadiadwala's recent comments suggest that the movie is ready to roll.