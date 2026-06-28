'Hera Pheri 3' is happening 'very soon': Producer Firoz Nadiadwala
What's the story
The future of Hera Pheri 3 has been a hot topic among fans for months, with uncertainty clouding the project. However, producer Firoz Nadiadwala has now confirmed that the third installment of this popular comedy franchise is happening "very soon." The film will star Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.
Production update
Nadiadwala didn't elaborate on film's schedule
While Nadiadwala didn't specify a production timeline or shooting schedule, his statement comes as a relief to fans who have been awaiting updates on the project. Notably, in April 2026, Kumar had told journalist Shubhankar Mishra that the film is on hold. "Maybe something will work out...maybe we need to say a few prayers. But as of now, it's not happening." However, Nadiadwala's recent comments suggest that the movie is ready to roll.
Producer's perspective
Nadiadwala on his approach as a producer
Nadiadwala also reacted to the positive reviews of his latest venture, Welcome To The Jungle. He stressed the need to keep improving a film's reach even after its release. "We can guarantee effort, not result... From our side, it should be like - 'till after my last breath.' Koshish chalu rehni chahiye (you should continue to try)," he told ANI. The movie, directed by Ahmed Khan, stars Kumar, Shetty, Rawal, Jackie Shroff, and Raveena Tandon.
Twitter Post
Listen to the producer here
#Firoze ;— HERA PHERI-3 is happening very soon ✌️✌️💥💥❤️🔥❤️🔥#AkshayKumar #WelcomeToTheJungle pic.twitter.com/r4Abm9ia5x— Akkian(Viratian) by heart (@DevoteeAkki) June 28, 2026
Anticipated sequel
Everything to know about 'Hera Pheri 3'
Hera Pheri 3 continues to be one of the most anticipated comedy films in development. The prospect of Kumar, Shetty, and Rawal reprising their roles as Raju, Shyam, and Baburao, respectively, has generated immense excitement among fans. Priyadarshan, who directed Hera Pheri (2000), will helm the threequel.